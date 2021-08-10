R&A gets approval for new community golf facility in Glasgow

An artist's impression of the planned new R&A facility in Glasgow

Ownership of the site has now been transferred to the R&A by Glasgow City Council following agreement between the two organisations and preparations for the construction of the revamped venue will now begin this week.

The new development includes the creation of a nine-hole course, putting greens, short-game area, adventure golf and a floodlit driving range to allow visitors to enjoy a wide range of golf activities, including shorter forms of the sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of the R&A, said: “This is a vital step towards realising our ambition of creating a new golf facility which presents the sport in a fun, affordable and accessible way for the enjoyment of families, young people and community groups living locally.

“We are hugely excited about the potential of this project and will be making a significant investment in transforming the existing course at Lethamhill into a first-class venue where everyone feels welcome, no matter their age or ability, in which they can have fun exploring golf’s many different formats and connect with nature, outdoors in the fresh air.

“We believe that golf can be and should be enjoyed by people of all backgrounds and so this is a real opportunity for us to break down some of the unhelpful perceptions and barriers that exist and revitalise the way in which the sport is offered so that everyone feels they have the freedom to play and enjoy its many health and social benefits.”

Golfers have been provided with alternative arrangements by Glasgow Life to continue playing golf at nearby Littlehill until construction is completed and it is hoped that the new facility will open in the summer of 2023.

Councillor David McDonald, Deputy Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of Glasgow Life, said: “Having worked closely with the R&A over the last year to understand and help develop their plans for the new facility at Lethamhill Golf Course, we are thrilled that construction is now set to get underway.”

A message from the Editor: