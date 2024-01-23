Partnership also includes Curtis Cup, Walker Cup and other elite amateur events

R&A extends deal with Sky Sports for The Open and AIG Women's Open
The Open and AIG Women’ Open will continue to be broadcast live by Sky Sports for at least the next five years.
It follows a partnership involving the St Andrews-based organisation and the subscription channel being extended through 2028.
The partnership, which started in 2016 after the BBC lost the rights for live coverage, also includes elite amateur events such as the Curtis Cup and Walker Cup.
Proceeds from the agreement will contribute towards The R&A’s commitment to invest £200 million in golf over ten years and support development of the sport internationally.
Martin Slumbers, The R&A’s CEO, said: “Our partnership with Sky Sports has enabled us to deliver outstanding live coverage of our championships to fans, as well as providing important revenues which support our broader activities to develop golf around the world and sustain the sport for current and future generations.
“The live broadcast continues to push boundaries and use technology to give viewers a deeper understanding and appreciation of the skill required by the world’s best players and presents the drama and excitement of our championships in a dynamic and entertaining way. We look forward to continuing our work with Sky Sports over the next five years.”
The 2016 Open at Royal Troon was the first event shown b live by Sky Sports and the 152nd edition of the game’s oldest major takes place back at the Ayrshire venue in July.
Other events covered by the partnership include The Amateur Championship and The Women’s Amateur Championship.
