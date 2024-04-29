R&A Clubhouse in St Andrews reopens following renovation work
The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has reopened its historic clubhouse following completion of renovation work to extend the building and implement new and enhanced facilities.
The redevelopment of the clubhouse is the largest undertaking in 100 years, with the last significant addition to the world-renowned building having taken place in 1924.
The improvements include new and extended locker room space to offer women’s facilities; a new heritage lounge displaying historic architectural plans of the clubhouse; a new Members’ Shop; a refurbished Trophy Room displaying the club’s trophies and medals; and a new golf concierge desk offering services to members.
Martin Slumbers, Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, said: “The Clubhouse renovation is the most significant enhancement that we have made to the building in 100 years and we are pleased to have made these improvements while retaining its special character and appearance.
“All members will now be able to enjoy the use of new and improved facilities which will enrich their experience of visiting and playing golf in St Andrews. Importantly, we are now able to cater to the increasing number of members who attend the Spring and Autumn meetings that we hold each year, as well as meeting the requirements of staging our professional and amateur championships here.
“We would like to thank the residents of St Andrews for their patience and understanding during the time it has taken to carry out and complete the renovation work.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.