R&A chief Martin Slumbers delivers withering verdict on LIV Golf

Speaking on the eve of the 150th Open at Andrews, Slumbers became the first head of golf’s main stakeholders to open up publicly on the breakaway circuit, which has attracted a posse of major winners through dishing out pots of money.

He described the LIV Golf issue as a “narrow debate involving a small number of players” and claimed that Greg Norman’s model “detracts” from what makes golf, in the words of Arnold Palmer, the “greatest sport that mankind ever invented.”

His remarks came 24 hours after 15-time major winner Tiger Woods had reiterated his opposition to the rebel tour, which has already held two $25 million events, with five more to come this season ahead of an expanded schedule for 2023.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers conducts a press conference ahead of the 150th Open, which starts on Thursday at St Andrews. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

“We all know the disruption that men's professional golf is facing and the potential impact it could have on the structure of the game,” said Slumbers.

“We've been saying for some time now that our purpose of the R&A is to ensure that golf is thriving in 50 years' time and that it remains strong at all levels, from grassroots through to the professional game.

“We've seen significant growth in the sport over recent years. The R&A invests the proceeds from The Open in developing, nurturing and strengthening golf around the world and ensuring that talented players have pathways to progress as far as they can in golf based simply on their own ability.

“I firmly believe that the existing golf ecosystem has successfully provided stable pathways for golfers to enter the sport and develop and realize their full potential.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers, pictured during the 2019 Open presentation ceremony at Royal Portrush, has spoken out strongly against LIV Golf. Picture: Getty Images

“Professional golfers are entitled to choose where they want to play and to accept the prize money that's offered to them. I have absolutely no issue with that at all.

“But there is no such thing as a free lunch. I believe the model we've seen at Centurion and Pumpkin Ridge is not in the best long-term interests of the sport as a whole and is entirely driven by money. We believe it undermines the merit-based culture and the spirit of open competition that makes golf so special.

“I would also like to say that in my opinion the continued commentary that this is about growing the game is just not credible and if anything, is harming the perception of our sport which we are working so hard to improve.

“We believe the game needs to focus on increasing participation, achieving greater diversity, and making sure that golf is truly open to all, rather than this narrow debate involving a small number of players.”

Young Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra, the world No 2 amateur, made his professional debut in the second $25 million event in Oregon last month, leading Woods to express fears about players like him ever getting the chance to play in majors.

Slumbers, who never hides his passion for the game, agrees with Woods that players should earn their stripes in the paid ranks and climb the ladder on merit as opposed to money alone determining where they play.

“My primary concern about the ecosystem is we spend multimillions every year, the proceeds from this championship on grassroots and amateur golf, from bottom, bringing people into the sport and playing elite golf,” he added.

“Because this is men's golf we're talking about at this point, I can look in the eye of any boy or any parent of that boy and know that, if he comes into the game and wants to get to the top, wants to play this game, that there is a pathway to the top totally based on his ability and his willingness to work hard.

“And that has been fought for by our sport for 100 years, that pathway from picking up a golf club to playing at the top level. And I think that is something that is fantastic about our sport. And I think it's worth fighting for. And that pathway is the biggest piece of the ecosystem for me.”

As was the case in last month’s US Open at Brookline, LIV Golf players are being allowed to tee up in the final major of the season, though changes are being considered for the exemptions and qualifications criteria for next year’s Open at Royal Liverpool.

“Looking ahead to The Open next year, we have been asked quite frequently about banning players,” added Slumbers. “Let me be very clear. That's not on our agenda. But what is on our agenda is that we will review our exemptions and qualifications criteria for The Open.

“And whilst we do that every year, we absolutely reserve the right to make changes as our Open Championships Committee deems appropriate. Players have to earn their place in The Open, and that is fundamental to its ethos and its unique global appeal.”

Two-time Open winner Norman wasn’t asked by the R&A to take part in a Celebration of Champions at the start of the week and also Tuesday’s Champions’ Dinner.

“We decided that we didn't want the distraction,” said Slumbers of that controversial yet not totally unexpected call. “We wanted to ensure that the conversation was all about this week and playing golf and balls in the air tomorrow and the Champion Golfer on Sunday.