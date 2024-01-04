Death of popular figure saddens golf communities in Nairn and St Andrews

Alison White helped grow the The Junior Open in her role in the Golf Development department at The R&A. Picture: Kirkwood Golf

The golf communities in both Nairn and St Andrews have been saddened by the death of Alison White at the age of 67 after a short illness.

White was a well-known figure in the two towns, having been brought up in Nairn, where her dad, Gregor McIntosh, was the professional at Nairn Golf Club for over 30 years, before studying then settling in St Andrews.

An accomplished player, she was a Scottish Girls’ internationalist, played for St Andrews University and was a five-time club champion of the St Rule Club in the Auld Grey Toun before becoming its captain in 2008.

In a distinguished career as a golf administrator, White had a spell as a tournament administrator for The PGA at The Belfry before moving back to Scotland to become Executive Director of the Ladies’ Golf Union. She also served on the then Scottish Ladies’ Golfing Association committee.After starting a family, White returned to golf with The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in 2004, taking up the role of lead organiser of the club’s 250th anniversary celebrations.

She went on to join the Golf Development department at The R&A and played a key role in growing the Junior Open. She also oversaw The R&A’s support for university golf through its scholarship programme. "I have really enjoyed my career in golf,” said White on her retiral in 2017, becoming a member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club four years later.

Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “Alison was a popular and well-known figure in Scottish and St Andrews golfing circles and enjoyed a remarkable career in golf as a player and then an administrator.

“For those of us who had the privilege of working with her she was an extremely capable and valued colleague who was passionate about supporting golf and junior golf in particular.

“She made a substantial contribution to the work of The R&A and as a member of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club and without her the Junior Open wouldn’t be the successful international championship it is today. She will be greatly missed.”