A change of putter delivered an instant reward for David Law as the Aberdeen man thrilled the local fans at Newmachar by making his presence felt in the first round of the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge presented by The R&A.

Matching an earlier effort from fellow home player Calum Fyfe, Law carded a five-under-par 66 on the Hawkshill Course to sit just one off the lead, shared by South African Casey Jarvis and Swede Christofer Blomstrand.

“There was a bit of rust in there, my wedges and short game weren’t that great,” reported Law, who, with the DP World Tour currently on a summer break, has handed the £230,000 event a huge boost by teeing up in it. “But the whole point of this week is to get sharp and off the tee was good and my irons were solid in terms of the strike, though the direction was a little bit off.

“Putted really well, which was great as the one thing I haven’t done all season is putt well. I’ve always been quite a streaky putter, but I haven’t had that one week this year that I’ve had in previous seasons. That week is the one that makes your season and I’ve still to have that.”

Law, who won this event at Aviemore in 2018, signed for six birdies and one bogey on the Dave Thomas-designed course. “I’ve been working hard the last three weeks on my putting and changed the putter, changed the angle of the putter and it’s pretty different to what I’ve been using for the last five years. So, yeah, a good day on the greens today and it’s really positive,” he added.

Fyfe felt likewise, as did Jack McDonald after his 68 and also Sam Locke and Craig Howie after they signed for matching 69s. “Very solid,” said Fyfe of his effort, which consisted of six birdies and one bogey. “Lots of birdie chances and took a few, though there were a few left out there as well. But, all in all, really happy.”

The 26-year-old was hampered by “really bad back issues” at the start of the year but, free from that now, this week’s event was one he’s been relishing.

“This type of course suits me. You have to plot your way around,” added Fyfe. “I’ve played here a lot. I was 18 under for two rounds in an Area Team Championship and also came third in a EuroPro Tour event. I’ve played well round here before. It really does suit my game.”

Maintaining his recent eye-catching form, Road to Mallorca Rankings leader Jarvis covered his last five holes in a blistering six-under-par to set the clubhouse target before seeing it matched by Blomstrand as he produced a bogey-free effort.

“Yeah, really happy,” said 20-year-old Jarvis. “I wasn’t playing well at the beginning of the round. I didn’t start off the way I wanted to on the back nine, but something changed in the middle of the round and I finished off strong.