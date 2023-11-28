David Scott, one of the most experienced figures in Scottish golf and hugely respected within the game, is set to become PGA captain in 2025.

The 60-year-old, who has held some prestigious posts, including his current one of general manager at Dumbarnie Links, will succeed Peter Laugher after he replaces current captain Tim Rouse next year.

“I’m absolutely delighted, it’s a great honour,” said Scott. “Alan White, the chairman of The PGA, approached me to say that the board had recommended me for the position and he asked if I would consider it.

“Well, I would’ve bitten his hand off when he offered me the position. I couldn’t believe it. It’s not often I’m lost for words but I was on this occasion. You just have to look at the list of past captains that have served The PGA to appreciate the stature of the position.

David Scott began his PGA journey as an assistant at Blairgowrie in 1982 and his current role is as general manager at Dumbarnie Links. Picture: PGA

"One name, of course, who means a lot to me on that list is Jim Farmer (former PGA and PGA Cup Captain). I immediately told Jim of the invitation and he was absolutely delighted for me. I’m sure he’ll have some nuggets of wisdom to share with me.”

Scott began his PGA journey as an assistant at Blairgowrie in 1982 before becoming the first ever professional at Letham Grange. He moved on to Balbirnie Park then became Director of Golf at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

Significant posts at the Duke’s Course and the Old Course Hotel, where he was Director of Operations, bolstered his reputation before he moved to Dumbarnie Links.

“I’ve got The PGA running through my veins,” added Scott. “In my time with the Association, I’ve been fortunate to have enjoyed some great moments. Representing my country as a player in The PGA Cup, for instance, was a massive honour.

"The captaincy, though, will be very different. To represent the thousands of PGA members we have is something I’ll cherish and I’ll dive in deep to continue to promote the brilliant work that The PGA and its members do for golf.”