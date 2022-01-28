He has made the decision after recently giving up his military and Royal patronages as he faces a US civil action over sexual allegations as part of the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.

A spokesperson for The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews told The Scotsman: “I can confirm that The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews has received notification that the Duke of York will relinquish his Honorary Membership. We respect and appreciate his decision. ”

It is believed that no official statement about the decision is planned from either Prince Andrew or his office.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York leaves the headquarters of Crossrail at Canary Wharf on March 7, 2011 in London.

A member of the club since 1992, the Duke is the only member of the royal family to have served at committee level, having been a member of the Amateur Status Committee from 1999 to 2003.

He drove into office in September 2003 and was captain during the year in which the club celebrated its 250th anniversary.

Describing his feelings towards the role, he said: “It is an enormous privilege, an honour and a dream come true for me.”

A painting, specially-commissioned by the club to mark its anniversary, shows the Duke driving into office.

It remains to be seen if that painting, which contains over 600 individuals and was completed in 2006, will continue to hang in the R&A Clubhouse.

The Duke, a keen golfer, has official links to 27 golf clubs, societies and organisations, including the Golf Foundation.

The Duke of York Trophy, a junior event for both and girls, was held from 2001 through until 2019.

During that time, it grew from just 11 competitors from six countries to a field of 55 champions from 32 countries in 2013.