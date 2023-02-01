David Law reckons he’s starting to feel more comfortable about his all-round game on the DP World Tour after becoming better at grinding out a score on days when he’s not firing on all cylinders.

David Law and his caddie Max Bill talk through a shot during the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

The Aberdonian hit the ground running on the DP World Tour when he won the ISPS Handa Vic Open in only his fifth event as a card holder in 2019.

But, by his own admission, it’s only really now that he’s starting to believe that he’s equipped, both technically and mentally, to get everything he possibly can out of any given round.

“You need to be able to shoot a score when you are not playing great and that’s something I’ve not really been that good at,” Law told The Scotsman.

The 31-year-old was reflecting on his performance in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club, where he was pleased with himself after 54 holes before a disappointing last day left him in a tie for 51st behind Rory McIlroy.

“The first two days I drove it as good as I ever have,” said the two-time Scottish Amateur champion, who is coached by Alan McCloskey, the Bothwell Castle PGA professional. “Then on Saturday I didn’t drive it well at all yet shot a good score (a three-under 69).

“That round was just about battling and keeping the attitude as good as it could be because I didn’t really have the game I had the first two days.”

In the last event of a Middle East Swing, Law has now turned his attention to the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra, where a fit again Richie Ramsay, Ewen Ferguson, Calum Hill, Connor Syme, Grant Forrest, Scott Jamieson and Marc Warren are also in the field.

“I think it’s positive about what’s to come,” said Law of his opening six rounds of the new campaign. “We worked hard on my driving over the winter and I’ve felt really good benefits from that.”