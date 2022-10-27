Portugal Masters: David Law lies three shots off lead after opening day on Algarve

Law’s compatriots David Drysdale and Marc Warren shot a 66 and are four behind Smith, while Bob MacIntrye is on three under. Grant Forrest is a further two shots behind after carding a 70, but it was not such a good day for Calum Hill, sitting on two over after a tough round. Stephen Gallacher was due to play but pulled out for an unspecified reason ahead of the event.

Smith said: “Anything like that you’re over the moon with. I’m really happy with the way I played. I’ve been under the weather all week because I went on a stag do at the weekend and caught the flu. Not been feeling my best, they say beware the injured golfer. Considering my prep hasn’t been the best, I’m over the moon with it. The three wood into the par five that set up the eagle or the seven iron on 13 that I hit to two foot, those were probably my highlights. I holed a lot of putts and did everything right. (A win) is the only thing missing this year. I’ve been close a couple of times. Overall, it’s been a great year and I’m over the moon with it already. Just to top it off with a win would be amazing.”