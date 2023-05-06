Pole Adrian Meronk is 18 holes away from considerably strengthening his bid to create Ryder Cup history later this year after setting up a chance to win the DS Automobiles Italian Open in Rome.

At the end of a thrilling third round at Marco Simone Golf Club, Frenchman Julien Guerrier leads on 12-under-par, but he’s got the ever-improving Meronk breathing down his neck and also compatriot Romain Langasque following his stunning nine-under-par 62.

Meronk, the first Pole to win on the DP World Tour, having landed two title triumphs in the space of five months last, is now trying to become the first player from his homeland to play in the Ryder Cup.

On the course where Europe will try to win back the trophy from the United States in September, the 29-year-old looks determined to use this event to be a genuine contender in the battle to make Luke Donald’s team.

Adrian Meronk and Stuart Beck, his trusy Scottis caddie, walk on the second hole during day three of the DS Automobiles Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Club. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images.

Meronk, who holed the winning putt for Continental Europe in a Hero Cup win over Great Britain and Ireland in Abu Dhabi in January, carded a 66, an effort containing six birdies and one bogey, in the penultimate circuit.

“It was another very solid day,” said Meronk, who has formed a great partnership with Stuart Beck, his Scottish caddie. “Really solid tee to green, holed more putts today, which is encouraging.”

His short game had been a weakness as he started out on the DP World Tour but not any more. “I have been working on it quite hard these last two years with my coach Matthew [Tipper],” he said. “It has just been my process, just sticking to it and finally I can see it is going in the right direction, which is very pleasing as it makes the game much easier.”

A win on Sunday would see Meronk jump into the top five in this season’s Race to Dubai Rankings heading into the season’s second major, the PGA Championship at Oak Hill, the week after next.

“Nothing changes for tomorrow,” he insisted. “I think I have a good strategy on this course, just to trust my process, trust my strategy, pick my lines and just let it go. I feel quite good on the golf course here in Italy so I am looking forward to tomorrow.”

Guerrier, who also signed for a 66, is bidding to land his maiden win on the main tour at the age of 37. “My coach said, ‘you are going to play some good shots, so try to manage your name and don’t give too many shots away to the course,” and I did that,” said the leader.

Langasque, who won the Amateur Championship at Carnoustie in 2015, carded an eagle and seven birdies as he set a new course record to catapult himself into contention. “I didn't expect that score on this course because it's quite a tough course,” he admitted.

Grant Forrest, who lost to Langasque in the final of that Amateur Championship in Angus, posted a third consecutive 71 to sit just outside the top 30 on level par, one better than Richie Ramsay (70) and two ahead of Scott Jamieson (72).