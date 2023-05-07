Adrian Meronk boosted his hopes of becoming the first Pole to play in the Ryder Cup by landing his third DP World Tour triumph, with this one coming on the course where the match is being played in September.

Steered by his Scottish caddie Stuart Beck, the 29-year-old rounded off a polished performance at Marco Simone Golf Club on the outskirts of Rome as he recorded a one-shot success in the DS Automobiles Italian Open.

The victory, which followed a breakthrough win in the Horizon Irish Open last July then his ISPS Handa Australian Open triumph in December, lifted Meronk to fifth on the European points list for the Ryder Cup.

The top three on that after the final round of the Omega European Masters in Switzerland on 3 September will secure automatic spots in Luke Donald’s team, as will the top three on a World list at the same time.

Adrian Meronk celebrates with his caddie, Eskbank man Stuart Beck, after the Pole's win in the DS Automobiles Italian Open at Marco Simone Golf Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Donald will then add six captain’s picks as he bids to win the trophy back after Europe suffered a record defeat at the hands of the Americans in the 2021 match at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

"It was definitely on my mind coming here, performing well in front of Luke,” said Meronk of the former world No 1 having been in the field. “I think it might help, but there's still a lot of time left. I still have to work on my game and get better to make the team."

Donald, who stayed around despite missing the cut, was among the first to congratulate Meronk. In a post on Twitter, he described it as a “superb win” that had been secured through playing “some solid golf”. Donald also noted that the winner had “come up with the right shots when he needed them most” and that he is “starting to make winning a habit.”

Meronk, who started the day one shot off the lead, signed off with a 69 for a 13-under total, climbing to fourth in the Race to Dubai Rankings on the back of his latest success.

"I didn't play as well as previous days so I had to grind a little bit,” he admitted. “But I'm proud of myself and my caddie that we kept believing, kept hitting good shots.”

Frenchman Romain Langasque (70) finished second, one shot ahead of compatriot Julien Guerrier after the overnight leader had to settle for a closing 73.

Grant Forrest carded a fourth consecutive 71 to finish as the leading Scot in a share of 32nd spot on level par, followed by Scott Jamieson (71) and Richie Ramsay (74) on two-over and four-over respectively.

“My golf at the moment I feel is getting on top of me a little bit,” admitted Ramsay, last year’s Cazoo Classic winner at Hillside. "I feel like I am doing a lot of stuff right but not getting any result.