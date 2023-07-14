All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Players wear black ribbons in Genesis Scottish Open in memory of Bill McColl

Players and caddies are wearing black ribbons in the Genesis Scottish Open as a mark of respect for Bill McColl following his death earlier this week.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 14th Jul 2023, 10:53 BST
 Comment
Bill McColl pictured playing in The PGA Seniors Championship at Slaley Hall in 2008. Pictured: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.Bill McColl pictured playing in The PGA Seniors Championship at Slaley Hall in 2008. Pictured: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.
Bill McColl pictured playing in The PGA Seniors Championship at Slaley Hall in 2008. Pictured: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.

The 66-year-old, a former DP World Tour member and well-known face in Scottish golf, died in a car crash in St Andrews as he was travelling to give a golf lesson.

According to Sports Illustrated, McColl was reported to have “sudden mediacal emergency” as he made his way to St Andrews Golf Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The accident happened close to the Old Course, leading to a helicopter landing on the fairway shared by the first and 18th hole and forcing it to be closed for a

Shane Lowry was among the players wearing a black ribbon on the second day of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.Shane Lowry was among the players wearing a black ribbon on the second day of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.
Shane Lowry was among the players wearing a black ribbon on the second day of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

bit.

During a 14-year career as a European Tour card holder, Dundee man McColl teed up in seven majors, the highlight of which was probably winning the Tooting Bec Cup, awarded for the lowest round by a British player, for his 68 in the 1980 Open Championship at Muirfield.

He won the Ivory Coast Open in 1984 before adding the PGA Club Professionals Championship seven years later.

His low rounds included a 62 in the Italian Open at Montichello and a 63 in the TPC Championship at St Mellion.

Related topics:GenesisSt Andrews
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.