Players and caddies are wearing black ribbons in the Genesis Scottish Open as a mark of respect for Bill McColl following his death earlier this week.

Bill McColl pictured playing in The PGA Seniors Championship at Slaley Hall in 2008. Pictured: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.

The 66-year-old, a former DP World Tour member and well-known face in Scottish golf, died in a car crash in St Andrews as he was travelling to give a golf lesson.

According to Sports Illustrated, McColl was reported to have “sudden mediacal emergency” as he made his way to St Andrews Golf Centre.

The accident happened close to the Old Course, leading to a helicopter landing on the fairway shared by the first and 18th hole and forcing it to be closed for a

Shane Lowry was among the players wearing a black ribbon on the second day of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

bit.

During a 14-year career as a European Tour card holder, Dundee man McColl teed up in seven majors, the highlight of which was probably winning the Tooting Bec Cup, awarded for the lowest round by a British player, for his 68 in the 1980 Open Championship at Muirfield.

He won the Ivory Coast Open in 1984 before adding the PGA Club Professionals Championship seven years later.