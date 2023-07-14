The 66-year-old, a former DP World Tour member and well-known face in Scottish golf, died in a car crash in St Andrews as he was travelling to give a golf lesson.
According to Sports Illustrated, McColl was reported to have “sudden mediacal emergency” as he made his way to St Andrews Golf Centre.
The accident happened close to the Old Course, leading to a helicopter landing on the fairway shared by the first and 18th hole and forcing it to be closed for a
bit.
During a 14-year career as a European Tour card holder, Dundee man McColl teed up in seven majors, the highlight of which was probably winning the Tooting Bec Cup, awarded for the lowest round by a British player, for his 68 in the 1980 Open Championship at Muirfield.
He won the Ivory Coast Open in 1984 before adding the PGA Club Professionals Championship seven years later.
His low rounds included a 62 in the Italian Open at Montichello and a 63 in the TPC Championship at St Mellion.