Play washed out in Dunhill Links due to waterlogging at three venues
The action in the $5 million pro-am had been due to start at 9am, but it was announced just after 8am that the tee times had been delayed by an hour. It was then announced that it would not be possible for play to get underway at 10am, but, at that time, players were told that there was still the possibility of a shotgun start at 12.30pm.
However, as the rain showed no signs of abating in Angus or Fife, a call was then made at 11am to scrap the possibility of any play on Saturday. At that time, it was unknown whether the event would be decided over 54 holes or extended to a Monday finish.
As the players awaited news, they had some fun about the weather on social media. “If we play at the Dunhill Links today, and that’s quite a big if given the likelihood of flooding, then it’s going to be great viewing for you all,” wrote Eddie Pepperell in a post using a smiley emoji.
Bob MacIntyre, meanwhile, posted a video of him in a hot tub in the rain smiling and giving the thumbs up, accompanying it with a caption that said “still don’t know what all the fuss is about”.
That stemmed from the Oban man posting a photograph of him sitting in the bath after the second round in last year’s event had been played in some of the worst conditions witnessed for a DP World Tour event for a long time. “Scottish weather…..what’s the problem?” he joked on that occasion.
In another post, Frenchman Mike Lorenzo-Vera questioned the event, which is being staged for the 22nd time and always attracts a strong field, being held in autumn. “Dunhill in August?,” he asked. “Might want to think about it…”
Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick, one of three winning European Ryder Cup team members in the field, leads by a shot from Scot Grant Forrest and Spaniard Nacho Elvira, with defending champion Ryan Fox lurking ominously as he bids to become only the second player to land back-to-back wins in the event. The Kiwi sits just three shots off the lead in a group that also includes American Billy Horschel.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.