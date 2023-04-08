All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
1 day ago SNP auditors quit amid probe in to party's finances
10 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
10 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
11 hours ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
11 hours ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
12 hours ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Play halted in 87th Masters as Augusta National greens flood in deluge

The third round in the 87th Masters will be completed on Sunday morning after heavy rain forced play to be halted at 3.15pm local time on Saturday.

Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 8th Apr 2023, 20:45 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2023, 22:01 BST
 Comment
Patrons evacuate the grounds after play was suspended for the day due to weather conditions during the third round of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.Patrons evacuate the grounds after play was suspended for the day due to weather conditions during the third round of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.
Patrons evacuate the grounds after play was suspended for the day due to weather conditions during the third round of the 2023 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

It had been wet when 39 players returned at 8am on Saturday to complete their second circuits after a band of wet stuff swept into the Augusta area on Friday afternoon, forcing two separate suspensions.

The skies brightened a bit around lunchtime before the rain returned and a deluge over a couple of hours eventually flooded the greens.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Augusta National has a sub-air system and, though it helped get as much play as possible, there’s only so much that any green can take before becoming flooded.

Three-balls and a two-tee start had been implemented for the third round, with the leaders on the seventh hole when the call was made to halt the proceedings.

In UK time, the third round will resume at 1.30pm, with the final round, which will be a two-tee start in two-balls, expected to begin at 5.30pm.

The weather is set to improve on Sunday, meaning the season’s opening major should still be completed on schedule and not become the first edition since 1983 to spill over to Monday.

Sitting on 13-under when the action stopped, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka leads by four shots from Jon Rahm.

Brooks Koepka
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.