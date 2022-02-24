Phil Mickelson's week from hell and Greg Norman on 'egregious bullying' - Scotsman Golf Show

The sparks have been flying in the golf world, with Phil Mickelson at the centre of the game’s biggest storm for some time.

By Martin Dempster
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 4:50 pm

The six-time major winner upset both his potential new paymasters in Saudi Arabia and the bosses at his current workplace, the PGA Tour, at the same time with some controversial comments.

Mickelson then didn’t exactly do a great job with an attempt at an apology for his actions and remarks, which, in a probable connection, left a proposed Saudi Super League looking doomed as Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau joined other top players in saying ‘no’ to the riches on offer.

After PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan reiterated players could face bans, Olympic champion Xander Schauffele has declared his ‘fealty’ to the PGA Tour.

Phil Mickelson pictured during the PIF Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club earlier this month. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images.

Norman has now come out accusing the PGA Tour of “egregious acts of bullying”, providing our chief golf writer Martin Dempster and sports editor Mark Atkinson with lots to talk about in our Scotsman Golf Show.

