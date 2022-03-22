Phil Mickelson to miss The Masters for first time since 1994

As recently as Sunday, the 51-year-old had still been listed as a participant in the opening major of the season, but, along with South African Trevor Immelman, current US PGA champion Mickelson is now out of the field.

Players are only removed from that section on the event’s official website upon request, with Augusta National confirming that request had indeed been made by Mickelson.

It will be the left-hander’s first absence from the tournament since 1994, having made 29 starts, including wins in 2004, 2006 and 2010.

Three-time winner Phil Mickelson is not playing next month's Masters at Augusta National. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images.

Mickelson has been lying low since he made controversial comments about both the new Saudi Super League and PGA Tour.

“Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interest of golf, my peers, sponsors and fans,’’ he said in a statement exactly a month ago.

“There is a problem of off record comments being shared out of context and without my consent, but the bigger issue is that I used words I sincerely regret that do not reflect my true feelings or intentions.

“It was reckless, I offended people and I am deeply sorry for my choice of words. I am beyond disappointed and will make every effort to self-reflect and learn from this.’’

It is not known if Mickelson has been suspended by the PGA Tour over his comments. Even if he was, though, that would not apply at the Masters, which invites players based on qualifying criteria that include past champions.

Speaking a fortnight ago at The Players Championship, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said of Mickelson. “I think the ball is in his court.”

It now remains to be seen whether Mickelson will defend his US PGA title in May, having become the oldest major champion in the game’s history last year as he broke a record set by Julius Boros in 1968.Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods is still listed as a participant for The Masters despite the fact he hasn’t played for more than a year following a serious car crash.