Phil Mickelson: I'll put everything I have into US Open title bid

Phil Mickelson is assisted by security as he is followed up the 18th fairway by a gallery of fans in the final round of the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

After slipping out of the world’s top 100, Mickelson had been handed a special exemption for the US Open at Torrey Pines before securing a new five-year run in the USGA event through his stunning success on Sunday at Kiawah Island, where he became golf’s oldest major winner less than a month before turning 51.

It seemed as though Mickelson’s chance of becoming just the sixth player after Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods to win all four of the game’s majors had disappeared, but maybe not.

“If I’m being realistic, it's very possible that this is the last tournament I ever win,” admitted Mickelson as he savoured his sixth major victory and first since winning the 2013 Open Championship at Muirfield. “But it's also very possible that I may have had a little bit of a breakthrough in some of my focus and maybe I go on a little bit of a run, I don't know.

“'I’ve believed for some time now without success that I could play at my best and compete in major championships still, but, until this week, I haven't proven it to myself or anyone else. But I do believe that I believe that if I stay sharp mentally I can play well at Torrey Pines.

“I'll take two weeks off before that and go out to Torrey and spend time on the greens and really try to be sharp for that week because I know that I'm playing well and this could very well be my last really good opportunity, although I get five more, to win a US Open. So I'm going to put everything I have into it.”

Mickelson has finished runner-up in the US Open on no less than six occasions, most recently in 2013, but he missed the cut in last year’s event at Winged Foot.

He also suffered one of the most embarrassing moments of his career in the tournament at Shinnecock Hills in 2018, when he intentionally intercepted a putt and was hit with a two-shot penalty.

