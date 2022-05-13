Phil Mickelson: Defending champion will not play 2022 US PGA Championship at Southern Hills

Phil Mickelson has pulled out of the US PGA Championship.

Mickelson has been taking a break from golf since the fall-out from his explosive comments about the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed breakaway spearheaded by Greg Norman.

The six-time major winner registered for the US PGA and next month's US Open on March 25 and also requested a release from the PGA Tour to play the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event from June 9-11.

That request was denied by the PGA Tour earlier this week.

In a post on Twitter, the PGA of America wrote: "We have just been informed that Phil Mickelson has withdrawn from the PGA Championship.

"Phil is the defending champion and currently eligible to be a PGA Life Member and we would have welcomed him to participate.

"We wish Phil and Amy (his wife) the very best and look forward to his return to golf."