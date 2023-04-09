He’s looked like a poor imitation of himself, both in terms of his physical appearance and his golf game, since signing for LIV Golf. But Phil Mickelson said he’s “ready to go on a tear pretty soon” and he could be right.

Phil Mickelson has been smiling again after playing some good golf in the 87th Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images.

Whether he’s got another major in him, having become the oldest player to win one at close to 52 in the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, remains to be seen.

But, on the evidence of his effort in the 87th Masters, Mickelson might not yet be a spent force, after all, and that certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing for the game.

In a fascinating early pairing for the final circuit at Augusta National, the three-time winner found himself in the company of 2015 champion Jordan Spieth.

It meant a LIV man going head-to-head with a PGA Tour man and, as an appetiser for the same scenario with Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm at the other end of the draw.

Mickelson lost out on his individual battle but not by much. Helped by a brace of 2s - the first from 33 feet at the sixth then from 23 feet at the 12th - ‘Lefty’ closed with a XX for XXXXX total.

However, Spieth pipped him by XXXXX after signing off with a XX that contained xxxxxx birdies as he ended the tournament with a real flourish.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Mickelson winning The Open at Muirfield and, if he is indeed building up a head of steam, this year’s Claret Jug joust at Royal Liverpool could be an exciting assignment for him.

“I've been putting in the work,” he said. “One of my (LIV Golf League) team-mates, Brendan Steele, has been helping me with the driver. All he had to do was say the same thing that Andrew [Getson] has been saying, but I listened to Brendan a little bit more than I do Andrew. It resonated when Brendan said it rather than Andrew. I kind of fight him on it. Anyway, we've laughed about that.

“I've been able to talk to some of my guys, like [Cameron] Tringale is one of the best putters in the game. I've been talking to him about putting. I'm putting great.

“I’m ready to go on a tear. Pretty soon I'm going to have a really low one. When that happens and it clicks, then the game feels easy again. Then I stop putting pressure on myself, and the scores just start to fall into place.

“It's just on the precipice of playing as well as I played 15, 20 years ago because I'm seeing that when I'm at home, I'm seeing that in practice. I'm just not quite letting it happen when I'm out in the tournaments yet.”

This was Mickelson’s 30th Masters appearance and he was asked if driving down Magnolia Lane had almost felt therapeutic. “I would use the word more spiritual because, if you love golf, when you come here, it's more of a spiritual experience, where you feel this appreciation for this great game and the gratitude that you have,” he said.