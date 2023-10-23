PGA Tour members offered new DP World Tour category
But, with a maximum of five spots being up for grabs in any given week to players in a new category, it won’t necessarily mean lots of existing DP World Tour members being denied opportunities at the expense of Americans.
“When we announced our Strategic Alliance with the PGA Tour in November 2021, one of the prime objectives was to give as many opportunities as possible to members of both tours, and this is another perfect example of how this is working,” said David Howell, chairman of the DP World Tour’s Tournament Committee.
It had already been announced that the top ten players on the 2023 Race to Dubai (not otherwise exempt) would earn PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season. With three events remaining, Pole Adrian Meronk is leading the way in that battle while Bob MacIntyre is also in a card-winning position.
Now, in what is being described as a “further illustration of the strength of the relationship” between the two tours through the Strategic Alliance, a door has been opened for players to make the opposite journey.
Full membership of the DP World Tour is available for players who finish in positions 126 to 200 on the 2022-2023 FedExCup Fall Points List while Affiliate Membership is available to any other PGA Tour member when participating in any Race to Dubai ranking tournament in the 2024 season.
Affiliate Members and Non-Members will now automatically appear on a new ‘Non-Member Race to Dubai Points List’ and, if they have played four or more counting events outside the majors, as per current DP World Tour member regulations, they can potentially qualify for DP World Tour play-offs in 2024 and the season-ending Bonus Pool.
Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s chief executive, said: “Our Ten Cards initiative will give the opportunity for DP World Tour members to excel on the PGA Tour next season and this new membership opportunity announced today will give PGA Tour members the chance to do exactly the same on our Tour. I am excited at the possibilities.”
