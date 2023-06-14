Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, is “recovering from a medical situation” as golf’s shock merger continues to prove one of the big talking points in the sporting world.

The 54-year-old, who has found himself in the spotlight since it was announced last Tuesday that the PGA Tour and DP World Tours are aligning with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has been temporarily relieved of his duties.

A statement read: “Jay Monahan informed the PGA Tour Policy Board that he is recuperating from a medical situation. The board fully supports Jay and appreciates everyone respecting his privacy.

“During Jay’s absence, Ron Price, Chief Operating Officer, and Tyler Dennis, Executive Vice President and President, PGA Tour, will lead the day-to-day operations of the PGA Tour with the assistance of the great team Jay has built, ensuring seamless continuity. We will provide further updates as appropriate.”

Jay Monahan has been temporarily relieved of his duties as the PGA Tour commissioner due to a medical issue. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images.

Monahan, who took over the reins from Tim Finchem in 2017, has faced a difficult 12 months since the launch of LIV Golf, which lured the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau with eye-watering sums of money.

Along with every other player to sign up for the Saudi-backed breakaway circuit, they were banned from competing on the PGA Tour and lawsuits had been lingering until last week’s shock announcement led to those being dropped with immediate effect.

Monahan’s role in a deal brokered with His Excellency Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF chief, has been heavily scrutinised over the past week after he’d led the PGA Tour’s fight against LIV Golf in a civil war over the past 12 months.

Speaking last week, Rory McIlroy, who had fought the PGA Tour corner throughout that time, said: “I said it to Jay yesterday, ‘you've galvanised everyone against something and that thing that you galvanised everyone against you've now partnered with. It is hypocritical.”

The announcement about Monahan temporarily stepping down came a few hours after Masters champion and world No 2 Jon Rahm had also delivered a withering verdict on golf’s current situation.