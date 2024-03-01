Challenge Tour starts also on line in final round at Aphrodite Hills in Cyprus

Paul O'Hara, pictured playing in last year's PGA Professional Championship at Sherwood Forest, leads the PGA Play-Offs in Cyprus after 36 holes. Picture: Cameron Smith/Getty Images.

Paul O’Hara has three DP World Tour starts and the same number of Challenge Tour outings in his sights after moving into the lead heading into the final round of the PGA Play-Offs in Cyprus.

Bidding to emulate Craig Lee’s winning feat at the same venue 12 months ago, O’Hara carded a second consecutive 67 to sit on eight-under-par, one ahead of Irishman Simon Thornton (66-69).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winner will secure appearances in the Betfred British Masters, Amgen Irish Open and BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour later this year, as well as Challenge Tour outings in the Irish Challenge, NI Open and Farmfoods Scottish Challenge.

O’Hara, who started the day one behind both Thornton and Englishman James Walker, quickly moved to the top of the leaderboard after picking up birdies at the third, fourth and sixth.

The Motherwell man then followed gains at both the tenth and 11th by dropping shots at the 13th and 15th before ending his day on a high by making a 2 at the 17th. After starting bogey-bogey, Thornton recovered well to bag four birdies, with Walker two shots further back after a 71.

The runner-up will also secure starts in the Betfred British Masters, NI Open and Farmfoods Scottish Challenge, with O’Hara’s compatriot, Graeme Robertson, also still in the hunt.

Robertson, last year’s Loch Lomond Whiskies Scottish PGA champion, signed for a 69 that contained an eagle and three birdies to sit fourth on three-under-par.

Meanwhile, Martin Laird is heading into the weekend with a spring in his step on the PGA Tour after producing two solid opening efforts in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

The four-time winner on the US circuit followed an opening 68 with a 69 for a five-under total, which looked set to leave him handily-placed at the midpoint in the opening event on the Florida Swing.

On the DP World Tour, Connor Syme sits five shots off the lead at the halfway stage in the SDC Championship after Englishman Daniel Brown stormed three shots clear of the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Syme added a 71 to his opening 67 at St Francis Links in Eastern Cape for a six-under halfway total and was joined in progressing to the weekend by compatriots Ewen Ferguson (71) and Richie Ramsay (72) on level par.

Brown, who was unable to play a practice round after missing a flight connection en route to South Africa, moved into a commanding position after signing for an eagle and seven birdies in his second-day 67. “I didn’t expect it. Maybe I should do it more often,” he said of his unusual preparation for this week.

Elsewhere, Anthony Kim sits last of 54 players after he could only manage a six-over-par 76 on his eagerly-anticipated comeback in the opening round of the LIV Golf League event in Saudi Arabia.