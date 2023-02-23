LIV Golf players have now been given the green light to compete in all four majors this year after the PGA of America joined The R&A, USGA and Augusta National in keeping the door open to all exempt players.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has expressd concern about the current divide in golf. Picture: Darren Carroll/Getty Images for the PGA of America.

But, as that decision was confirmed, PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh acknowledged the current divide in the game following the launch of LIV Golf last year was far from satisfactory.

“Our decisions are always based on what’s in the best interest of the PGA of America and conducting the best championship possible,” said Waugh.

“Sadly the current division in the professional game is not good for the sport or the future of the game. We hope there might be some resolution soon.

“In the meantime, as always, our focus will be on our mission to grow the game and improve the lives of our members, who work so hard to impact millions of lives every day."

A new exemption category has been introduced for this year’s PGA Championship, which takes place at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York, on 18-21 May.

The top three players on the Official World Golf Ranking’s new International Federation Ranking List will earn exemptions into the field for the second major of the season.

It ranks international players competing on the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and the Sunshine Tour.

"This new category will help identify current or emerging international players who may not yet have had the opportunity to showcase their talents in the cauldron of a Major Championship setting,” said Seth Waugh.

“It provides all players from these four International golf tours an opportunity to compete throughout their respective seasons to be rewarded by access into the PGA Championship."

In addition to players in the exemption categories, additional players can also be invited by the PGA of America.