Meeting between US circuit's player directors and Yasir Al-Rumayyan reported to be in offing

Peter Malnati pictured during this week's 50th anniversary of The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

Rory McIlroy’s thoughts on it will need to wait. After finishing birdie-birdie-birdie in the third round of the 50th anniversary of The Players Championship, the 2019 winner briefly cuddled daughter Poppy before heading straight to the range at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Jordan Spieth had already said he believed it would “probably be a good thing” while Adam Scott reckons that “just to put a face to a name and hopefully see that everyone is going into this with the right intent” would be worthwhile. But it was left to Peter Malnati, another player director on the PGA Tour’s policy board, to offer the most interesting observations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The American was honest enough to admit that he didn’t know about the “details” of a meeting that could be set to take place between PGA Tour players and PIF chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan about ongoing discussions, which PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said had been “accelerating” on the eve of this week’s 50th anniversary of The Players Championship. But he was more than happy to talk about a range of issues related to what might be discussed.

Martin Laird lines up a putt during his 14th appearance in The Players Championship. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

“I think something needs to happen for our sport,” said Malnati, speaking after signing for a third-round 66 in the US circuit’s flagship event. “I would love to see a unified game. I want there to be different tours where guys can play, but I want to see a unified game where we have events like The Players Championship that have all the best players in the world and we're proud to call 'em PGA Tour members. That's what I want. I don't know how we get there, but that's what I want.”

He feels that a balance is needed in terms of involvement by the US circuit’s membership. “Players do not need to be running this organisation, but we certainly should be a part of decisions like that,” he added. “I think we've almost swung the pendulum too far in the other direction now after what happened on 6 June (when news broke about the talks), where players and the whole organisation were left in the dark. The pendulum has swung too far to where players are probably feeling like they have more input than we should. So I think, as it comes back to sort of neutral, I think we're going to land in a really sweet spot where we have the leadership of the tour doing what they should, which they are, and we have a lot of transparency where the players know what's going on and are able to give their input.”

Some have already delivered their opinion on a relationship with PIF. “I think there are players who have resistance to that, for sure,” admitted Malnati. “So that's why I do think it's important that maybe our next step is to meet at some point.” Malnati himself is keen to find out more about what PIF has in mind in terms of integrating team golf in a unified landscape. “I need to understand better what Yasir is really trying to accomplish there,” he said. “Obviously the greatest team event in golf right now is the Ryder Cup, and it's incredible. I don't know LIV, what they're doing, but it seems like a very forced team model, to me.”

Away from the politics, an exciting finish is in store at Sawgrass, where US Open champion Wyndham Clark held a four-shot lead at the halfway and stretched his advantage to five shots with an opening birdie in the penultimate circuit but is no longer out in front. The man now in pole position is 2022 Genesis Scottish Open champion Xander Schauffele after carding a 65 to move to 17 under par, one ahead of Clark after his 70.

Brian Harman, the Open champion, is a shot further back following a best-of-the-day 64, with compatriot Maverick McNealy and Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick both on 13 under after matching 68s. “I think it's a great test of golf,” said Harman of the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course. “I think if you go out and execute a bunch of golf shots and think your way around this place, you can shoot a low number, or if you don't you can shoot a high number.

“This tournament has produced a variety of winners. It's hard to defend. I think that's good for golf. That could just be me being selfish that, like at the bombers' tracks I have less of a chance, but I enjoy coming here. I feel like it's a fair test, and I think that's probably why I've done okay here.”