Paul O’Hara, the dominant player on the Tartan Tour over the past decade, has secured a dream debut on the PGA Tour in this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Paul O'Hara, pictured playing in last year's Loch Lomond Whiskies' Scottish PGA Championship at West Kilbride, is teeing up against major winners on the PGA Tour this week. Picture: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images.

The Motherwell man is teeing it up against the likes of Jordan Spieth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Viktor Hovland in the $9 million event on the California coast through a sponsor’s exemption.

O’Hara, who is ranked 3,113th in the world, has played in seven DP World Tour events in his career, but this first opportunity on the PGA Tour has come out of the blue.

The 2019 Scottish PGA champion is partnering American Patrick Hamill, the chairman and CEO of Colorado-based Oakwood Homes, in the event, which takes place at Pebble Beach, Monterey Peninsula and Spyglass Hills.

O’Hara and Hamill, who plays off ten, are at Monterey Peninsula for the opening round before moving to Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hills on Friday and Saturday respectively.

Martin Laird is sitting this week out on the US circuit, but O’Hara joins Russell Knox in flying the Saltire in a field of 156 professionals. They also include Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and Irishman Seamus Power, a two-time PGA Tour winner who played in the recent Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.

US Open champion and world No 10 Matt Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked player in the line up, with 11th-ranked Hovland having happy memories of Pebble Beach, where he won the US Amateur in 2018 then finished as low amateur in the US Open the following year.