Scot lands breakthrough victory in Fallbrook Open at The Golf Club of California

Paul O'Hara shows off his cheque for winning the Fallbrook Open on the Asher Tour. Picture: Asher Tour

Tartan Tour star Paul O’Hara picked up $20,000 after recording a breakthrough win on the Asher Tour in California.

The success in the Fallbrook Open was secured in a play-off at The Golf Club of California after the Motherwell man had shot rounds of 67-70-65 for an 11-under-par total.

That was matched by American Colin Featherstone with scores of 70-68-64 at the venue between Los Angeles and San Diego, but the title went to O’Hara in a sudden-death shoot-out.

O’Hara, who went into the final round a shot behind American John Oda after his opening rounds of 65-67, signed off with a bogey-free salvo that contained birdies at the second, seventh eighth, tenth, 14th and 15th.

Featherstones’s closing effort included an eagle-2 at the 13th, which helped him storm him in 30, but he ended up having to settle for a second-placed cheque worth $6,500.

American Matt Gogel, winner of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on the PGA Tour in 2002, finished joint third on ten under.