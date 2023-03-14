Few people are more proud of their roots than Aberdonian Paul Lawrie and that certainly shines through as he is featured in the latest episode of a mini-documentary golf series.

Roots: Paul Lawrie | presented by Velocity Global is the fourth episode in the series, which charts the stories of different stars of the game of golf and the unique environments in which they grew up.

In this episode, Lawrie returns home to Kemnay, where he cut his golfing teeth before going on to become a major champion, eight-time DP World Tour winner and two-time Ryder Cup player.

His love of his home city shines through as he visits Pittodrie, where he paraded the Claret Jug after his famous Open win in 1999.

Paul Lawrie chats in the documentary at the Paul Lawrie Golf Centre on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

His dramatic play-off victory at Carnoustie came under the tutorship of coach Adam Hunter, and Lawrie opens up about his emotions following his great friend's sad passing from leukaemia at just 48 in 2011.

Family man Lawrie also talks about wife Marian and their work with the Paul Lawrie Foundation and Paul Lawrie Golf Centre, and his pride in two sons, Michael and Craig.

The series is aimed at showcasing the truly international nature and varying cultures present on the DP World Tour and wider golf family, where the makers hear from each player, speak to their friends, families and coaches and see the places that set them up for a shot at the very top.

Featured so far have been Lawrie's fellow Open champion, Shane Lowry, Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts and G4D star Kipp Popert.