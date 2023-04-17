It’s all happening at Royal Dornoch, where an honorary membership afforded to Paul Lawrie has been followed by the exciting official opening of a new-look eighth hole.

Paul Lawrie receives a framed print of the Championship Course from general manager Neil Hampton to mark being made an honorary member of Royal Dornoch. Picture: Picture: Matthew Harris

Lawrie, the 1999 Open champion, joins fellow major winners Tom Watson and Ben Crenshaw as living honorary members of the Highlands club, having been recognised for his contribution to golf as a player and also for his work in growing the game through the Paul Lawrie Foundation.

Professor David Bell, Royal Dornoch’s club captain, said: “Paul has made a massive contribution to golf at Royal Dornoch and in Scotland. We know how much he loves this golf club and Paul will be a great ambassador for Royal Dornoch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lawrie supported Royal Dornoch’s ‘400 Years of Golf’ celebrations and, in 2020, the Aberdonian officially unveiled the new-look seventh hole on the Championship Course. “I didn’t realise how few honorary members there are,” said the two-time Ryder Cup player. “It’s amazing for me to join legends like Tom and Ben.”

Royal Dornoch members turned out to support captain Professor David Bell officially opening the new-look eighth hole on the Championship Course along with former pro Willie Skinner, lady captain Wilma Murray and junior captain Jamie Riordan. Picture: Matthew Harris

It’s the second honorary membership Lawrie has been afforded in less than 12 months, having been similarly recognised by The Royal and Ancient Golf Club on St Andrews on the eve of the 150th Open at St Andrews last July.

Meanwhile, Bell enjoyed the honour of hitting the opening drive on the 434-yard eighth hole called ‘Dunrobin’. He was joined for the ceremony by the club’s oldest member, former professional and club champion, 90-year-old Willie Skinner, as well as lady captain Wilma Murray and junior captain Jamie Riordan.

Greenkeeping staff removed hundreds of tons of soil and gorse over a 200-yard stretch to turn back the clock to the 1940s and the challenge envisaged when the original par 4, designed by Open winner George Duncan, last underwent a makeover.

Bell said: “We are delighted with the project carried out by course manager Eoin Riddell and his greenkeeping team in tandem with our member Tom Mackenzie, of renowned course architects Mackenzie and Ebert. Royal Dornoch is renowned for its vistas. Now 1302-foot Ben Bhraggie and Embo once again provide a spectacular backdrop to the hole.