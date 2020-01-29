Paul Lawrie helps land new sponsor for Northern Open

Paul Lawrie has helped hand the Northern Open a huge boost after BrewDog, the Scottish craft beer firm, was announced as a new title sponsor for the Tartan Tour event.

The deal for one of the oldest and long-standing tournaments in golf was struck by Five Star Sports Agency, which is owned by Lawrie.

The BrewDog Northern Open will take place over the Old Course at Moray Golf Club in Lossiemouth on 3-5 June, with the prize fund set to be in the region of £25,000.

Lawrie, who will be in the line up himself, is delighted to have helped inject new life into the PGA in Scotland-run tournament after a spell without a title sponsor.

“I’m delighted that BrewDog has come on board as the main sponsor of this historic championship," said the 1999 Open champion.

BrewDog was established in 2007 by James Watt and Martin Dickie and is headquartered in the north east of Scotland.

"The fantastic support James and his team have agreed gives me confidence the BrewDog Northern Open will again become one of the top Order of Merit events on the PGA in Scotland’s Tour," added Lawrie.

First held in 1932, past winners of the event include seven-time champion John Panton and former Ryder Cup captain and player Eric Brown.

More recently, Five Star Agency client David Law won as an amateur in 2011 before repeating the feat as a pro three years later.

The event was last held at the Lossiemouth venue in 2017, when Paul O'Hara won by seven shots.