Paul Lawrie is delighted to see the Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour continuing to go from strength to strength. Picture: Phil Inglis/Getty Images.

Paul Lawrie has expressed his delight at the Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2024 by offering two Challenge Tour cards.

Launched by the 1999 Open champion to provide playing opportunities for Scottish-based professionals during the Covid pandemic, the circuit has gone from strength to strength.

It became an Official Feeder Tour to the Challenge Tour last year, when Englishman Rhys Thompson topped the Order of Merit to secure an exemption for the 2024 season.

Now, following talks with Jamie Hodges, Head of the Challenge Tour, the Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour will provide an opportunity for two players to make that same step in 2025.

“We’ve come a long way in a short space of time,” said Lawrie, who runs the circuit through his Five Star Sports Agency. “It’s exciting to see what’s happening with the Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour.

“We’re extremely grateful to Jamie Hodges and everyone at the DP World Tour for giving us another spot for the Challenge Tour. We now have two people gaining a full exemption, which is fantastic news for the tour.”

The Tartan Pro Tour and English-based Clutch Pro Tour, which will offer three spots in 2024, have replaced the now defunct PGA EuroPro Tour as the Challenge Tour’s feeder circuits in the UK. The Alps Tour, Pro Golf Tour and Nordic League are other paths on to the DP World Tour’s development circuit.

“We are pleased to offer the top two players from the final 2024 Tartan Pro Tour Order of Merit an exemption for the Challenge Tour season in 2025,” said Hodges. “The Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour has developed significantly over the past year and provides a key pathway for aspiring professional and elite amateur golfers from the United Kingdom.”

This year’s Farmfoods Tartan Pro Tour schedule boasted 13 events offering total prize-money in the region of £350,000 while invites for the Farmwoods Scottish Challenge at Newmachar were also up for grabs through the Order of Merit.