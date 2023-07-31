Reed’s addition to the line up is a big boost for the $1.5 million event, which is the first to be staged in Scotland by the Asian Tour and is also part of The International Series.
It had already been announced that Garcia and Joaquin Niemann would be flying the LIV Golf flag over the Torrance Course at Fairmont St Andrews on 24-27 August.
In addition to Reed, they are also set to be joined by South Africans Dean Burmester and Branden Grace, Australian Matt Jones, Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra, Colombian Sebastian Munoz, New Zealander Danny Lee and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger.
Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We’ve had some strong fields at our International Series events thus far and the St Andrews Bay Championship is no exception.”
Callum Nicoll, Director of Golf & Estates at Fairmont St Andrews, added: “We’re delighted to see such a strong field shaping up and very much look forward to welcoming so many outstanding players to Fairmont St Andrews.”
Six spots in the event will be up for grabs in an 18-hole qualifier, which will involve 120 players. Rookie pro Rory Franssen won a similar shoot-out for another International Series event taking place at Close House near Newcastle the week before the St Andrews Bay Championship.
Reed is also teeing up at Close House along with European Ryder Cup stars Lee Westwood and Graeme McDowell, as well as Mexico’s Abraham Ancer, winner of this year’s Saudi International.