Patrick Reed’s latest fine from the DP World Tour for continuing to play in LIV Golf events without an official release was imposed within hours of golf’s year-long civil war seemingly ending.

Patrick Reed tees off on the 1st hole on day one of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

Speaking to the media after signing for a one-under-par 70 in the first round of the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, the former Masters champion was asked if he shared the frustration of some other top players about the situation that has led to a planned commercial entity involving the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Saudi’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

“For me it's hard to really know because you hear one day it's a merger, the next day you hear it's not a merger, the next day you hear it's a collaboration, then you hear everyone is working in parallel, then you hear this ends the lawsuits,” said Reed.

“Then you also hear people saying you can play everywhere. After I’d heard about this merger, the next morning I get an email from Keith Waters (DP World Tour chief commercial officer) and Keith Pelley (DP World Tour CEO) suspending me through Scottish (the Genesis Scottish Open) and fining me some more. Great merger, right? Still getting suspended and fined.

“It's hard to feel happy or upset about any of it because we don't know what it is. You can't really be upset or happy about it because there is no information.”

Reed was among 16 LIV Golf players - Sergio Garcia was the odd one out - who paid a £100,000 fine imposed by the DP World Tour after a sanction originally imposed last July was upheld in April by an independent panel appointed by Sport Resolutions.