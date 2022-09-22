Patrick Reed joins LIV Golf contingent in Dunhill Links line up

Patrick Reed has secured an invitation for next week's pro-am at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. Picture: Steve Dykes/Getty Images.

The American is now on the entry list for the $5 million pro-am, which takes place at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, after securing an invitation.

Reed’s inclusion means that 17 LIV Golf players will be competing on the east coast against the likes of Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Shane Lowry and Billy Horschel.

It will be Reed’s third DP World Tour appearance in the space of a few weeks, having been at Wentworth earlier in the month for the BMW PGA Championship before heading to Le Golf National outside Paris this week for the Cazoo Open de France.

In between, the 32-year-old played in the latest LIV Golf event in Chicago, where he joined forces with Dustin Johnson, Talor Gooch and Victor Perez to record a fourth straight team triumph.

Reed hit out at DP World Tour officials this week after not being asked to conduct a press conference at the Cazoo Open de France or play in the pro-am.

He told Journal du Golf: "It's a slap in the face not to invite me to do a press conference here, or as happened in Wentworth, not to have me play the pro-am and all those things.

“At the end of the day, it's just my golf that I have control over. I'm here to support the tour, France and all the people who are here.

“But I don't see why we can't move from the LIV to the European Tour like we usually move from the PGA Tour to the European Tour.

“A lot of players understand and support my choice and have nothing against me. I didn't feel any animosity against me from them."

Gooch is also in the Dunhill Links line up, as are the winners of the first two LIV Golf events earlier in the year, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace.