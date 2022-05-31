Padraig Harrington tees up Senior Open debut at Gleneagles

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington is set to make his debut in The Senior Open Presented by Rolex at Gleneagles this summer.

By Martin Dempster
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 10:56 am

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The Irishman will join fellow double Open champion Ernie Els, as well as other Claret Jug winners in Sandy Lyle, Darren Clarke and Tom Lehman in the event on the Kings’s Course

from 21-24 July.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

"I am excited to be making my debut at The Senior Open and to be able to do so in Scotland is very special,” said Harrngton, who was one of Paul McGinley’s vice-captains for the 2014 Ryder Cup at the Pertshire venue.

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington in action during the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores in Michigan. Picture: Stacy Revere/Getty Images.

“I always love playing there and it holds precious memories for me as the country of my first major championship win (ar Carnoustie in 2007).

“It will be a pleasure to be back at Gleneagles. It is a great venue and I have fond memories of being there as a vice captain at the 2014 Ryder Cup.”

The event is being held at Gleneagles for the first time and is set to rekindle memories of the Bell’s Scottish Open from its spell there.

“My earliest memory of the King’s Course was when watching Peter O’Malley make two eagles and three birdies in the last five holes of the final round to win the 1992 Scottish Open in a dramatic finish,” added Harrington.

Ticket prices for The 2022 Senior Open Presented by Rolex start at £20 on the Wednesday practice day.

Season tickets offering access to all four championship days at Gleneagles plus the practice day are priced at £110.

Read More

Read More
In-form Gemma Dryburgh breaks into world's top 200 for just second time
Padraig Harrington
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.