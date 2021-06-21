Padraig Harrington is new 'player consultant' for The Renaissance Club

Padraig Harrington tees off on the eighth hole during the pro-am for the 2019 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

Under the arrangement, the three-time major winner will consult with The Renaissance Club’s designer, Tom Doak, who is currently paying a visit to the course in the build up to the Aberdeen Standard Investments-sponsored Rolex Series event.

“From the beginning, the goal for The Renaissance Club was to host big events, but that was back in 2005, and the best players just keep getting better,” said Doak.

“We want The Renaissance Club to be an authentic links challenge, and who better than Pádraig Harrington to help with that?

“It’s great to have a sounding board for my ideas, so we can pick the ones that will make a difference in how the players tackle the holes, and not waste money on changes that don’t.

“In particular, I think we will focus on the par-5 holes. We don’t care so much about the winning score – that’s all about the weather – but we want to make sure if they miss wide with their second shots, the opponent who has executed properly will come out ahead.”

Newly-crowned US Open champion and world No 1 Jon Rahm is making his Scottish Open debut in the 2021 edition, which is also set to feature Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele.

Harringon said: “I am excited to work with Tom to provide both my thoughts as well as to gather feedback from many of the top professional golfers in the world, who will be participating in the 2021 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club.

“Golf course design is a particular passion of mine and I am looking forward to collaborating with Tom and The Renaissance Club.”

A spokesman for the American-owned venue added: “The course improvement efforts will continue for a three-year term at an exciting time in the Renaissance Club’s history as we continue to develop a true links style golf course for all the world-class professional golf events The Renaissance Club looks forward to hosting in the coming years.”

