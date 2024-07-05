Own a piece of Scottish golfing history

By Tori DixonContributor
Published 5th Jul 2024, 11:42 BST
Comment
Throwback to 2014 as the 40th Ryder Cup Event took place at the prestigious Gleneagles, when Europe took victory over the United States. This was the last time the Ryder Cup was held on UK soil and only the second time the event has been hosted in Scotland.

Wilsons Auctions is honoured to offer bidders the once in a lifetime opportunity to own a piece of golfing history. This water feature, branded with the 2014 Ryder Cup, Gleneagles Scotland is now for sale at auction.

The auction is presented in a timed online auction format starting on Thursday July 4. Registered bidders will have a lengthy window before the Lot will begin to timeout from 10am on Tuesday July 9.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE AUCTION

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
2014 Ryder Cup Water Statue2014 Ryder Cup Water Statue
2014 Ryder Cup Water Statue

Rather surprisingly, the Ryder Cup has only been held in Scotland once before 2014. Back in 1973, when the United States beat Great Britain and Ireland 19-13, the golfing event took place at Murrayfield, Edinburgh. 

The Ryder Cup has become one of the world’s greatest sporting events. Every two years, 24 of the best players from Europe and the United States go head-to-head in match play competition.

Interested bidders can register online and view full auction information via www.wilsonsauctions.com or by emailing Bob Chambers via [email protected].

WINNING EUROPE TEAM (2014)

Paul Mcginley (Captain)

Rory Mcilroy

Henrik Stenson

Victor Dubuisson

Jamie Donaldson

Sergio Garcia

Justin Rose

Martin Kaymer

Thomas Bjorn 

Graeme Mcdowell

Stephen Gallacher

Ian Poulter

Lee Westwood 

Related topics:United StatesEurope
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.