Own a piece of Scottish golfing history
Wilsons Auctions is honoured to offer bidders the once in a lifetime opportunity to own a piece of golfing history. This water feature, branded with the 2014 Ryder Cup, Gleneagles Scotland is now for sale at auction.
The auction is presented in a timed online auction format starting on Thursday July 4. Registered bidders will have a lengthy window before the Lot will begin to timeout from 10am on Tuesday July 9.
Rather surprisingly, the Ryder Cup has only been held in Scotland once before 2014. Back in 1973, when the United States beat Great Britain and Ireland 19-13, the golfing event took place at Murrayfield, Edinburgh.
The Ryder Cup has become one of the world’s greatest sporting events. Every two years, 24 of the best players from Europe and the United States go head-to-head in match play competition.
Interested bidders can register online and view full auction information via www.wilsonsauctions.com or by emailing Bob Chambers via [email protected].
WINNING EUROPE TEAM (2014)
Paul Mcginley (Captain)
Rory Mcilroy
Henrik Stenson
Victor Dubuisson
Jamie Donaldson
Sergio Garcia
Justin Rose
Martin Kaymer
Thomas Bjorn
Graeme Mcdowell
Stephen Gallacher
Ian Poulter
Lee Westwood
