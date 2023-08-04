Louise Duncan thought outdriving Lydia Ko when she played with the then world No 1 in the pro-am six years ago at Dundonald Links might be her lasting memory from the Scottish Women’s Open but not now.

Louise Duncan plays her shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Freed Group Women's Scottish Open presented by Trust Golf at Dundonald Links in Ayrshire. Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Making the most of the opportunity she was handed through receiving an invitation from VisitScotland for this year’s Freed Group-sponsored $2 million event, the 23-year-old is the leading home player heading into the weekend in her native Ayrshire.

For the second day running, Duncan was out in the tougher conditions but, to the delight of the locals in the crowd on a bright but breezy morning, she was up to the test, matching her opening 71 to sit just outside the top 20 on two-under-par.

“Happy with that,” admitted the West Kilbride woman but now a Stirling resident. “It was tougher yesterday, but there was still quite a cold breeze, which didn’t really help things.”

Though disappointed to see a couple of good chances go abegging on her front nine - a couple of her approaches had caddie Dean Robertson licking his lips about what might lie ahead for the player he mentored at Stirling University - back-to-back birdies at the fifth and sixth left Duncan with a smile on her face and spring in her step. “Missing those really short chances got me a bit frustrated, but I just hung in there,” she said.

Continuing to do so over the final 36 holes would give Duncan an opportunity to secure one of three spots up for grabs in next week’s AIG Women’s Open, having finished in the top ten in that as an amateur at Carnoustie two years ago then making the top 20 in her second start as a professional at Muirfield last year. “It will be nice to not have to Monday qualify,” she said of being scheduled to play in an 18-hole shoot-out at Hankley Common.

Duncan was an up-and-coming amateur when she played alongside Ko in that pro-am six years ago. “That was pretty cool,” she recalled. “I didn’t realise it at that time, but she was only a couple of years older than me.

“I remember outdriving her on the fifth and I was so happy with that. I didn't think I was going to turn pro or do any of this, but then I played with her in the final round of the AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield last year. A full circle moment.”

Duncan will be joined in flying the Saltire in the final two rounds by Gemma Dryburgh, who sits just outside the top 50 after signing for a second 73.

“Still enough of a breeze to make it tough, maybe a club and half of wind at times,” said the Scottish No 1. “A bit easier than yesterday, though.”

Her day concluded with a timely boost. “It was nice to birdie the last,” she said of a 12-footer dropping at the ninth. “I didn’t really make anything at all today, so that was nice and gives me some momentum for Saturday.”