Organisers explain why only 500 fans can attend Women's Scottish Open

Fans enjoyed seeing the likes of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm playing in last month's abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club but only 500 invited spectators per day will be at Dumbarnie Links for this week's Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open.

Only 500 invited spectators per day will be at Dumbarnie Links in Fife as American Stacy Lewis defends her title in a field that also includes Olympic bronze medallist and former world No 1 Lydia Ko.

The decision has left a lot of Scottish golf fans dismayed in the week when most Covid restrictions were lifted in the country.

The R&A has been given the green light to have 8,000 spectators each day at the AIG Women’s Scottish Open at Carnoustie while Rangers will play their Champions League qualifier against Malmo in front of a full house of 50,000 at Ibrox tonight.

More than 30,000 fans per day were in attendance at Royal St George’s last month for The Open while an estimated 4,000 were on site each day at The Renaissance club for the Scottish Open the previous week.

Spectators were also permitted at last week’s Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews, where Grant Forrest delivered a popular home success.

The scenario that has led to fans being denied an opportunity to take in this week’s Women’s Scottish Open action at the highly-acclaimed Dumbarnie Links was explained by Ross Hallett, IMG’s senior vice president and head of golf events in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

He told The Scotsman: “Unfortunately, the uncertainty that Covid-19 brings did not give us enough time to move ahead with total confidence or prepare the required infrastructure on site to safely welcome larger numbers of fans.

“However, we will be welcoming up to 500 invited spectators free of charge each day, including groups from the local community and care workers, to whom we are all forever grateful for their commitment and hard work during the pandemic.

“We are very hopeful that we can welcome spectators back in 2022 and, in the meantime, fans will be able to watch the action live on Sky Sports in the UK follow updates across the tournament social channels.”

The $1.5 million event, which is co-sanctioned by the LET and LPGA, starts on Thursday.

