A minimum of six Scots will tee up in next week’s 151st Open at Royal Liverpool after Michael Stewart and Graeme Robertson both came through Final Qualifying at Dundonald Links.

Michael Stewart proudly shows off his player bag tag after securing a spot in the 151st Open after winning the Final Qualifying event at Dundonald Links. Picture: Dundonald Links

On a day when major winners Sergio Garcia and Graeme McDowell were among those to miss out as four venues around Britain staged 36-hole shoot-outs, it was job done for both Stewart and Robertson in Ayrshire.

Spurring each other on in the same group, Stewart birdied four of the last five holes to finish in top spot on seven-under-par, two shots ahead of Englishman Marco Penge, who shot a best-of-the day 65 in the second circuit.

Robertson, meanwhile, holed a monster putt on the last to get into a three-man play-off for the final two spots then repeated the feat at the fifth extra hole to beat compatriot Craig Ross after Scottish-born Australian Connor McKinney had already secured his spot in the season’s final major.

Graeme Robertson shows his delight after securing the fourth and final spot up for grabs in the 151st Open through the 36-hole qualifier in Ayrshire. Picture: Dundonald Links

Stewart and Robertson will both be making their major debuts at Hoylake, where they will join Bob MacIntyre, Ewen Ferguson, Richie Ramsay and Connor Syme in flying the Saltire.

“It feels good,” said Troon man Stewart of his success. “I went into some sort of zone of calmness. To finish the way I did was tremendous. I wasn’t going to play in this if I’m being honest. We are in Italy this week on the Challenge Tour and it’s one of the biggest events on the schedule. But being in my own bed and getting straight here to Final Qualifying, I thought it was a no brainer. I’m glad I did it.”

Stewart won the Scottish Boys’ Championship in 2008 before adding the Scottish Amateur Championship two years later. He also won the South African Amateur Championship in 2011, but it’s taken blood, sweat and tears to finally make proper headway in the paid ranks.

“A lot of people have stood by me down the years,” he admitted. “It’s maybe a little case of don’t give up on your dream. I wasn’t sure I’d ever play in a major. I missed the play-off for qualifying for St Andrews by a shot at Ladybank back in 2010. I’ve not played in qualifying a lot and the last few years I’ve been in the wilderness a bit.

“But last year was a great year and I got on the Challenge Tour and I’ve been close to playing how I did last year. It’s been solid. I’m glad I stayed aggressive the last few holes. It paid off.”

Robertson, who only found out on Saturday that he’d secured a spot in the field after losing out in a play-off in his Regional Qualifier at Goswick and finding himself in an alternate spot, was close to tears after his qualification which was sealed by a 30-foot putt.

“I did it the hard way and I’m waiting for it to sink in,” admitted the Falkirk man. “Unbelievable. I was thinking about Hoylake all the way round. Non stop. I still can’t believe it is going to happen. I’m getting old. It’s a dream.”

Elsewhere, Matt Wallace, Matthew Jordan, Kyle Barker, Alex Fitzpatrick and Tiger Christensen secured the spots on offer at West Lancashire, with Jordan securing a dream date at his home club and Fitzpatrick joining his brother Matt in the Hoylake field.