Royal Troon will be hosting the Open Championship for the 10th time from July 18-21 - Henrik Stenson was the last player to win there in 2016.
A total of 156 players will do battle on the links in a bid to win the last major of the year, following the USPGA, US Open and US Masters.
Here are the 10 players the bookies reckon have the best chance of lifting the Claret Jug.
1. Scottie Scheffler
American Scottie Scheffler is the 9/2 favourite for this year's Open Championship. The current world number one has won two majors to date - the 2022 and 2024 Masters - and is the only player to have won back-to-back Players Championships, in 2023 and 2024. | Getty Images
2. Rory McIlroy
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is priced at 15/2 to end his majors drought having come heartbreakingly close in this year's US Open. He has four major wins to his name - but could have had so many more. | Getty Images
3. Bryson DeChambeau
LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau is a 12/1 shot for this year's Open. He's looking for a third major after his victory in the 2020 US Open and this year's Masters. He's only the third player to win the NCAA Division 1 championship, the US Amateur and the US Open (after Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods). | Getty Images
4. Ludvig Aberg
Also with odds of 12/1 is Ludvig Aberg. The Swede was a member of the winning European Ryder Cup last year and finished second in this year's Masters - his first major tournament. | Getty Inages