Times are changing when it comes to getting a ticket to be a spectator the Open Golf Championship – with the R&A announcing a new system to deal with increasing demand.

Here’s how to give yourself the best chance to be there.

When is the Open Golf Championship 2022?

Golf’s oldest major will return to Scotland from July 10-17 and will be played at The Old Course, St Andrews, on the Fife coast.

It will be the record-breaking 30th time the Championship has been played at the Home of Golf, and the 150th tournament in the Open’s 162 year history.

The first Championship was played at Prestwick in 1860, with a field of just eight players.

How are the R&A changing the way tickets are distributed?

The Open Gold Championship will return to the iconic Old Course, in St Andrews, in 2022.

Tickets will no longer become available to buy online on a first come, first served basis, as has been the system in recent years.

There is now be a ballot that potential attendees need to sign up to, with successful applicants given the chance to buy tickets for the Championship later this year.

A statement from the R&A explained: “Another chapter will be written in the long and proud history of golf’s original Championship when, for the first time ever, a ballot for tickets will be held for The 150th Open at St Andrews in 2022.

“With unprecedented levels of demand for tickets, the Ticket Ballot will provide the fairest and most inclusive way of ensuring golf fans from around the world have the chance to secure their place at the iconic Old Course in 2022.”

How do I enter the Ticket Ballot?

The ticket ballot is available exclusively to members of The One Club, the R&A’s free-to-join membership programme.

You can sign up to The One Club and enter the Ticket Ballot at the Open website.

You have until Monday, October 4, to register your interest in tickets.

How will the Ticket Ballot work?

Once the Ticket Ballot closes all applications will be reviewed and golf fans will be informed about whether they have been successful in late October and November.

The R&A explained: “A balance of allocations will ensure every generation of fan, from all over the world, as well as throughout the UK and the local area, will be able to attend the celebrations in St Andrews next July.

“We are also committed to inspiring the next generation of golf fans and we will therefore allocate a significant proportion of tickets to Juniors (Under 16s) and Youths (16-24s).”

How much are the tickets?

Ticket prices for The 150th Open will be £95 for an adult on championship days and will range from £20 to £50 on practice days.

Free tickets will be available to children through the successful and long-running Kids go Free programme, while half-price youth tickets are available for 16-24 year-olds.

In order to give as many people as possible the chance to attend the Championship, weekly tickets are being discontinued.

