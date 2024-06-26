Battle for a minimum of 16 spots at Royal Troon takes place at four venues next Tuesday

Dundonald Links will play host to a posse of DP World Tour winners, a former Rookie of the Year on the circuit who is now a LIV Golf player and three of Britain’s top amateurs in next week’s Final Qualifying for the 152nd Open.

The draws for the four 36-hole shootouts on Tuesday have been released by The R&A as a total of 288 players gear up for a battle that will see a minimum of 16 players secure spots in the season’s final major at Royal Troon on 18-21 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among those heading to Dundonald Links are newly-reappointed European Junior Ryder Cup captain Stephen Gallacher, who is being joined on the Ayrshire coast by fellow DP World Tour winners Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest and Marc Warren.

Former DP World Tour Rookie of the Year Peter Uihlein, left, pictured with LIV Golf dhairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan, The R&A CEO and Jordan Smith on the Swilcan Bridge at St Andrews during last year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

Tom McKibbin, who landed his breakthrough victory on the circuit last year, is also in the field, as is 2022 Challenge Tour No 1 Nathan Kimsey and Robert Rock, who is bidding to emulate his feat in the US Open qualifying earlier in the year.

For Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello, meanwhile, it will be a return to the venue where he won the 2017 Genesis Scottish Open in a play-off after producing a wonder shot at the first extra hole.

American Peter Uihlein, who was the DP World Tour Rookie of the Year in 2013, will be flying the LiV Golf flag at Dundonald Links, where the hopefuls also include compatriot and former world No 1 amateur Patrick Rodgers.

Scottish duo Graeme Robertson and Michael Stewart are heading back to where they passed the same test last year while Calum Scott and Connor Graham are in an amateur contingent that also includes Kris Kim, who made the cut on the PGA Tour earlier this year at the age of 16.

Elsewhere, Anglo-Scot Ryan Lumsden will have former US Open champion Justin Rose among his rivals at Burnham & Berrow while Tartan Tour No 1 Paul O’Hara will be up against a large LIV Golf group headed by Sergio Garcia at West Lancashire.

At Royal Cinque Ports, meanwhile, California-based Scottish amateur Niall Shiels Donegan and Edinburgh-based professional David Rudd will be up against 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell, former Scottish Open winner Alex Noren and South African Branden Grace, the first player to shoot 62 in a major.