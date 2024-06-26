Battle for a minimum of 16 spots at Royal Troon takes place at four venues next Tuesday

Open final qualifying draws announced - Scots to face LIV Golf player at Dundonald Links
Dundonald Links will play host to a posse of DP World Tour winners, a former Rookie of the Year on the circuit who is now a LIV Golf player and three of Britain’s top amateurs in next week’s Final Qualifying for the 152nd Open.
The draws for the four 36-hole shootouts on Tuesday have been released by The R&A as a total of 288 players gear up for a battle that will see a minimum of 16 players secure spots in the season’s final major at Royal Troon on 18-21 July.
Among those heading to Dundonald Links are newly-reappointed European Junior Ryder Cup captain Stephen Gallacher, who is being joined on the Ayrshire coast by fellow DP World Tour winners Ewen Ferguson, Grant Forrest and Marc Warren.
Tom McKibbin, who landed his breakthrough victory on the circuit last year, is also in the field, as is 2022 Challenge Tour No 1 Nathan Kimsey and Robert Rock, who is bidding to emulate his feat in the US Open qualifying earlier in the year.
For Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello, meanwhile, it will be a return to the venue where he won the 2017 Genesis Scottish Open in a play-off after producing a wonder shot at the first extra hole.
American Peter Uihlein, who was the DP World Tour Rookie of the Year in 2013, will be flying the LiV Golf flag at Dundonald Links, where the hopefuls also include compatriot and former world No 1 amateur Patrick Rodgers.
Scottish duo Graeme Robertson and Michael Stewart are heading back to where they passed the same test last year while Calum Scott and Connor Graham are in an amateur contingent that also includes Kris Kim, who made the cut on the PGA Tour earlier this year at the age of 16.
Elsewhere, Anglo-Scot Ryan Lumsden will have former US Open champion Justin Rose among his rivals at Burnham & Berrow while Tartan Tour No 1 Paul O’Hara will be up against a large LIV Golf group headed by Sergio Garcia at West Lancashire.
At Royal Cinque Ports, meanwhile, California-based Scottish amateur Niall Shiels Donegan and Edinburgh-based professional David Rudd will be up against 2010 US Open champion Graeme McDowell, former Scottish Open winner Alex Noren and South African Branden Grace, the first player to shoot 62 in a major.
The full draws for each venue can be accessed via TheOpen.com
Comments
