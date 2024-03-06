New exemption will offer five spots through the International Federation Ranking list

Cameron Smith, the winner in 2021, is one of the LIV Golf players on the exemption list for the 152nd Open at Royal Troon in July. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The R&A has announced some changes to the exemption categories for this summer’s 152nd Open at Royal Troon - but there is nothing specific for LIV Golf players.

In a change to the champions’ exemption category, the winner from 2024 onwards will be exempt until the age of 55. At the same time, though, players currently exempt as past champions, including 1999 winner Paul Lawrie, will be able to play in the Claret Jug event until the age of 60.

Meanwhile, a new exemption will offer players competing on the Asian Tour, the Japan Golf Tour, the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Sunshine Tour the opportunity to qualify through the International Federation Ranking list. The leading five golfers on that list as of the closing date of entries will be awarded places in The Open.

Japan’s Keita Nakajima (Japan Golf Tour) currently tops the International Federation Ranking List, with LIV player Andy Ogletree in second spot through being the current Asian Tour Order of Merit leader.

The others currency occupying spots that would secure exemptions are South African Ockie Strydom (Sunshine Tour), Australian David Micheluzzi (PGA Tour of Australasia) and Japan’s Takumi Kanaya (Japan Golf Tour).

An exemption for the Africa Amateur champion has also been added, with that spot being filled in Ayrshire by South African Altin van der Merwe after his title triumph at Leopard Creek last month.

A medical exemption is also being granted to New Zealander Michael Hendry after he was unable to take his place in last year’s event at Royal Liverpool due to serious illness.

The players currently exempt for the season’s final major contains a number of LIV Golf players, including Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, who was involved in a titantic tussle with Henrik Stenson at Troon in 2016.

Other LIV Golf players guaranteed spots without having to qualify are Tyrrell Hatton, Dean Burmester, Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and David Puig.

It was revealed on Tuesday by Greg Norman, LIV Golf’s CEO and commissioner, that the breakaway circuit is no longer seeking to secure Official World Golf Ranking points for its events.

In addition to Lawrie, Bob MacIntyre is the other Scot on the current exemption list for The Open through finishing in the top 30 in last year’s Race to Dubai on the DP World Tour.

Meanwhile, a spot at Royal Troon is also up for grabs in this week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard as it is the fourth event in The Open Qualifying Series.

The leading player at Bay Hill in Florida not already exempt will secure a berth and, with 36 players in the field on that list and the PGA Tour’s latest Signature event featuring just 59 players, it’s a golden opportunity for someone.