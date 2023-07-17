Seventeen years after witnessing Tiger Woods produce one of the most iconic shots in recent Open times, Michael Stewart is excited to be walking in his footsteps in this week’s 151st Open at Royal Liverpool.

Michael Stewart pictured during a practice round for the 151st Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Tom Russo|The Scotsman.

Having come through the Final Qualifying at Dundonald Links a fortnight ago, the 33-year-old Ayrshireman is making his major debut, but it’s not his first visit to the Hoylake venue for the Claret Jug event.

“We were fortunate enough as competitors at the 2006 Junior Open (at Heswall) to come here as spectators,” said Stewart, standing with a cup of coffee in his hand on the chipping area before heading out for a practice round with his compatriot and fellow qualifier, Graeme Robertson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was great. Patrick Reed actually won that Junior Open. My good friend who has sadly passed away, Ben Enoch, was second to him. I went to university with Ben’s older brother Rhys. Ben and I played GB&I Boys together. He was killed in a car accident on the way to the Lytham Trophy in 2009. Rhys and I are still very close.”

Michael Stewart and fellow qualifier Graeme Robertson out on the course at Royal Liverpool ahead of their major debuts in the 151st Open. Picture: Tom Russo|The Scotsman.

Playing alongside Nick Faldo and Shingo Katayama in the second round of that 2006 event, Woods holed a 4-iron at the 14th as he went on to win by two shots, landing the prize for the third and last time. “We were on the green when Tiger holed that iron shot,” recalled Stewart. “It was great. A tremendous experience.

“You are watching your golfing hero in the peak of his powers and he has just holed out a shot from the fairway. One bounce and clattered the flag. Typical Tiger fashion. Pulling out magic moments.

“The course was different than now, very fiery. I also played here in the Brabazon Trophy in 2008, so I remember the course well. Obviously there’s a new hole (the par-3 17th) and some changes, but I basically know it well.”

Stewart feared his chance to play on one of the game’s biggest stages might have passed him by, but, thankfully, not. “It’s cool,” said the Troon man of being back at the Merseyside venue for the biggest test of his career. “Everything from the walk in and the Players Lounge. When you sign in, you see people you know. I went to university with Seamus Power and I saw him and thought: This is it. I just look forward to getting going.”

This time last year, David Law was the man in Stewart’s shoes for the 150th edition at St Andrews, with the duo having not only been Scotland team-mates but also both having Alan McCloskey as their trusty swing guru.

“I’ve not spoken too much to Davie about it, but I have to Alan. He’s in the same boat as me. It’s massive energy conservation for the week,” said Stewart. “I’m trying to be as fresh as I possibly can. I stayed at home last week. Royal Troon were great. They gave me use of the course and facility to try and prep, but, again, I only played 18 holes on Friday after six holes on Thursday. It was practice, I’m not going to overdo it, batter myself and be exhausted by Thursday.

“You try and keep the week as laid back as you can because I know on Thursday on that first tee that I am going to be rocking. I’ll need a coffee before I tee-off! I’ll just try to soak up the atmosphere, but do things I would normally do. Lot think: It’s The Open, I have to practice putting a lot, or hitting it amazing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Look at last week, the reality. Rory [McIlroy] hit some shots in the wind where he struggled, but he just got it done. You don’t have to be perfect. I know the shots that are required and it is just about trying to be as fresh as possible.”

Stewart joins Genesis Scottish Open runner-up Bob MacIntyre in flying the Saltire, as well as Robertson, Ewen Ferguson, Richie Ramsay, Connor Syme and Marc Warren. “If effectively only took two good rounds [qualifying] and you are playing in the Open Championship,” he said, smiling “That’s the beauty of qualifying and my game has felt good for a while.

“I’m not having the results I would like on the Challenge Tour as of yet, but this kicks off a nice little run. I do four weeks in the UK and Ireland now. It’s nice to not have to travel too far and, hopefully, it kickstarts a run.

“The hardest thing about coming here, and I have spoken to so many people who have been in the same boat as well such as my mate Rhys, who has played in this and the US Open, he was just trying to see it as you build it up so much your mind as the Open Championship, when, in reality, you are trying to play as many of these as you can.

“Don’t see it as: Right you made The Open, enjoy the experience and whatever happens, happens. I hope it’ll be the first of many. I know golf is a tough game, but I hope that’s how it pans out. I’m trying not to see this as the achievement. I want to treat it as another event, try and do the same prep. I like to play in the mornings and save as much energy as I can.”