Open champion to pocket more than $2m for first time

R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers brings out the Claret Jug for the trophy presentation during the 148th Open at Royal Portrush in 2019. Picture: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images.

The Champion Golfer of the Year for 2021 will receive $2.07m out of a total prize pot of $11.5 million at the Kent venue on 15-18 July.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of the R&A, said, “We have increased the prize fund for The Open this year and believe that it fully reflects the Championship’s stature in world sport.

“As the only men’s major championship played outside of America, The Open has a global role to play and we are determined to continue to attract the top players.

“We are further enhancing the status of our professional championships at the same time as making good progress towards our investment of £200 million over ten years in growing golf around the world.”

