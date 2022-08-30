Open champion Cameron Smith confirmed as LIV Golf recruit
Cameron Smith, the 150th Open champion, has been confirmed as a LIV Golf recruit, having been touted for a move to Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed breakaway circuit since his St Andrews success in July.
As the world No 2, Australian Smith will become the highest-ranked player to compete in a LIV Golf event when he tees up in the circuit’s fourth tournament at The International in Boston this week.
Smith, who also won The Players’ Championship, the game’s so-called fifth major, this year, is among six newcomers for the LIV Golf Invitational Boston, which starts on Friday.
The group also includes another Australian, Marc Leishman, as well as Chile’s Joaquin Niemann, American duo Harold Varner III and Cameron Tringale plus India’s Anirban Lahiri.
As had been predicted, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama has decided against joining the rebel circuit after also being linked with a possible move.
“LIV Golf is showing the world that our truly global league is attracting the world’s best players and will grow the game into the future for the next generation,” said Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf.
“The best and the brightest continue to embrace the excitement and energy of LIV Golf and what we’re building: a tangible league for team golf that will connect with new audiences all over the globe.
“We can’t wait to tee off this week at The International and deliver another memorable event experience for fans.”
South Africans Charl Schwatzel and Branden Grace won the first two events in England and Oregon respectively before Henrik Stenson came out on top in New Jersey in his first outing as a LIV Golf player.
