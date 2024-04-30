American now loves seaside golf and is relishing his Claret Jug defence at Royal Troon

Brian Harman shows off the Claret Jug after his six-shot success in the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Tom Russo | The Scotsman.

Brian Harman may not yet have clapped eyes on Royal Troon, where he’ll be defending the Claret Jug in the 152nd Open in July, but the American still feels raw about his introduction to links golf at nearby Prestwick. It was as a member of the United States team for the 2006 Palmer Cup, with the left-hander losing all four of his matches as the visitors were hammered 19.5-4.5 by a European side that included Richie Ramsay.

“The first time I played links golf I hated it - it ate me to pieces,” admitted Harman, speaking in a video interview during a media day for the season’s final major this summer. “I kept trying to hit lob wedges around the greens and the weather was bad. I got whipped over there. I got killed. Lost all my matches.

“Then the next time I played links golf was at Hoylake in the British Open. I’d won the John Deere Classic to qualify for The Open, got to play and just absolutely fell in love with it. Then I had a stretch there where I missed three or four cuts in a row at the Open and just couldn't quite get it figured out but I knew that I really enjoyed the golf. I always enjoyed the golf even when I wasn't playing it great

“I love the variety of the shots and the type of shots. There’s lots of different ways to be successful and I think that’s something that’s lacking in our game week to week and I wish we had a little bit more of.”

Will he be tempted to pay a visit to Prestwick during Open week, having shown that he well and truly figured out the knack of playing links golf as he stormed to a six-shot success in last year’s Claret Jug joust at Royal Liverpool?

“I would just like to go hit that first tee shot and not have to hit it right-handed off that wall,” he said, laughing. “Felt like I did that four straight days over there. The train tracks and that wall right there ate my lunch off that first tee.”

The best trophy in golf was sitting close to Harman as he chatted to a group of golf writers from his man cave in his home in St Simons Island in Georgia. The 37-year-old enjoyed recalling the journey it had been on since becoming just the third left-hander after Bob Charles and Phil Mickelson to be crowned as Open champion.

“We took it to Augusta National for a prep trip in October, and they told me it was the first time it had been there,” he said. “It went to an Atlanta Braves baseball game. I got to throw out the first pitch with the jug, which was really neat. Then it was on the field for half-time at a University of Georgia football game, which is probably the closest thing that we have over here to Premier League soccer as far as fan engagement and support. It certainly made the rounds, and I have enjoyed my time with it I'm sure as much as anyone.”

What would winning it again in the home of golf mean to him? “It certainly would,” he replied to being asked if that would top achieving the feat south of the border. “Yeah, there's so much history, and it's just a different feel about being in Scotland. I'm very excited to come back.”

Harman faced some hostility from fans in the final round at Hoylake, where he was even booed on the first tee. He’d already admitted that ended up working in his favour as it made him more determined to finish the job off. It was announced on Tuesday that 250,000 fans will be at Royal Troon as it stages The Open for a tenth time and the defending champion is relishing whatever is going to be waiting for him.

“Do I expect hostility? I have no idea,” he said. “I'll be ready for whatever. I've always really enjoyed playing golf in front of the fans over there because they're so knowledgeable about the game. They understand what a good shot is. They understand what a bad shot is. I like how knowledgeable they are. They get it. They're a joy to play in front of.”

Harman, who is also set to play in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club the week before The Open, received some stick for being curt in an interview during the RBC Heritage a fortnight ago. He was asked about that and, in fairness, was honest about whether he should have been there or not after making a mess of his final hole in that particular round.

“Yeah, I don't care to be that way,” he admitted. “I don't like coming off as curt or disrespectful. Everyone has got a job to do. I hate that it came off that way.

As far as the way I was feeling, it's just as raw as it gets. I read some of the stuff -- I don't want to come off as ungrateful for what I get to do. I love what I do. It's the only thing that I could do every day. I've always wanted to be a golfer, so I'm grateful for the opportunity.