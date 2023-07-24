Newly-crowned Open champion Brian Harman is not ready yet to start thinking about the possibility of making a Ryder Cup debut in Rome in September.

Brian Harman and Zach Johnson chat during the 2018 Sony Open In Hawaii at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images.

“I'm going to kick that can down the road a little bit,” he replied to being asked about the biennial contest in the wake of his impressive six-shot success at Royal Liverpool on Sunday. “I'm going to enjoy this. The next thing for me will be our (PGA Tour) Play-Offs and that’s what I'll be looking forward to.”

Harman won the US Junior Amateur Championship in 2003 and also played on winning Walker Cup teams in 2005 and 2009. “I enjoy match play,” he added. “I've done well in all the match play tournaments I've played in. Had a really good junior record and amateur record in match play. I enjoy the head-to-head competition.”

The left-hander lives in St Simons Island in Georgia along with Zach Johnson, who will captain the Americans at Marco Simone Golf Club on the outskirts of the Italian capital.

“He's a really good friend of mine,” said Johnson, who also won The Open at St Andrews in 2015. I've known him for years. Great family, great wife, great kids. The Harmans are dear friends of mine.

“What transpired this week does not surprise me in the least. He is a very formidable competitor, number one. Number two, he does everything quite well. He's a very good driver of the golf ball and a very, very, very good putter.

“Then, if everything else is good, then it can be pretty lethal. Our games are very similar except for the fact that he stands on the wrong side of the golf ball. He hits it a little further. He's gritty.”

Harman is up to 20th on the US points list, with Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay and Max Homa currently in the six automatic spots.