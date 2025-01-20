One of golf's best events continually delivers as Scottish bottle talk needs smashed

From Hatton being major material, Scots on a Sunday to great mental wellness work by DP World Tour

Ask lots of people - players, caddies, officials, fans and even media members - what their favourite event of the year is and lots of them will say it’s the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. There’s just something special about it and that is partly due, of course, to the fact it is staged in such a spectacular setting at Emirates Golf Club.

The event now carries Rolex Series status on the DP World Tour along with the Genesis Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and DP World Tour Championship and, make no mistake, it is there on merit because the tournament organisers, Falcon and Associates, deliver a top-class week in every respect and, over the last few years in particular, have kept raising the bar.

As the sand settles on the 36th edition, here are five things that emerged from the DP World Tour’s first full-field event in 2025:

Tyrrell Hatton tees off on the iconic eighth hole at Emirates Golf Club in the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tyrrell Hatton has the game to win a major

The Englishman knows he’s not everyone’s cup of tea due to the fact his behaviour on the course can sometimes be OTT and he certainly shouldn’t be damaging tee boxes in a show of frustration, as he did on the seventh hole in the third round. There can be no denying, though, that he is a world-class player, with this latest win being another example of him being a man for big occasions. This was Rolex Series win No 5 while he has also chalked up a record-breaking three Alfred Dunhill Links Championship victories and landed the Arnold Palmer Invitational on the PGA Tour as well. Danny Willett and Sergio Garcia both went on to win the Masters in the same year they picked up the iconic Dallah Trophy and Hatton could well add to that European lineage at Augusta National in April.

Can Scots sometimes struggle on a Sunday?

It wasn’t a final round to remember for those flying the Saltire after Ewen Ferguson, Calum Hill and Bob MacIntyre all started out on Sunday sitting inside the top 15. It is nonsense, though, for anyone to suggest that it was down to a lack of bottle or anything like that. Winning at any level is not easy and it’s even tougher in one of these events. Disappointed as he may feel because of it, Ewen Ferguson, who was in the final group, will have learned a huge amount from seeing his title bid fritter out on this occasion, as will Hill. Both have new equipment in their bags and look set for exciting 2025 campaigns. As for MacIntyre, he has absolutely nothing to prove to anyone after what he achieved last year and, though the weekend in particular was frustrating for him, his attitude was excellent and no-one will be more pleased about that than the Oban man himself.

Viktor Hovland has work on his hands to make Ryder Cup

The Norwegian made the game look easy when he burst on the scene a few years ago but is really struggling at the moment. “Shit happens,” he admitted in an honest assessment of where he has found himself after deciding to make some changes in his swing and, though his event started brightly, an early exit showed he is not in a great place right now with his game. “That's the game of golf for you. It's hard to play great golf for 20 years,” he added and that, of course, is correct. But the sooner he gets away from a so-called double pump in his swing the better because Europe could certainly do with the old Victor at Bethpage Black in the Ryder Cup in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Golf is second to none in terms of career longevity

One of the joys of covering a golf tournament in person rather than sitting at home is walking along the length of a range and seeing lots of familiar faces. Early in the week in particular, there is always a lovely buzz as people go about their business for this tournament and that, of course, is partly down to the fact it’s the first one of the year for most people and there’s excitement in the air. Just ask top coach Pete Cowen and caddying legend Dave McNeilly. They are both 74 and still love being involved in the game. Given a little time, Grant Forrest can certainly see the benefit of trying to utilise their combined experience going forward.

Golf coach Pete Cowen is a great example of longevity. | Getty Images

Mental health is now a big priority for DP World Tour